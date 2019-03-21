In pictures: Wigan Warriors stars who have graced the NRL John Bateman made a stunning NRL debut for Canberra Raiders last weekend, Niall Concannon takes a look at previous Warriors who have made the switch 1. Mark Flanagan The forward signed for Wests Tigers from Wigan in 2009 and played 21 times for the club before moving on to St Helens. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Sam Tomkins The full back moved to New Zealand Warriors for a world record fee in 2014. He featured 37 times for the club, scoring 14 tries Getty Buy a Photo 3. Brian Carney In 2006 Carney signed for Newcastle Knights, scoring 16 times in 26 appearances Getty Buy a Photo 4. Lee Mossop The prop moved to Parramatta Eels in 2014 but featured only three times after suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined for the season Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3