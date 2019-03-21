Sam Tomkins

In pictures: Wigan Warriors stars who have graced the NRL

John Bateman made a stunning NRL debut for Canberra Raiders last weekend,




Niall Concannon takes a look at previous Warriors who have made the switch

The forward signed for Wests Tigers from Wigan in 2009 and played 21 times for the club before moving on to St Helens.

1. Mark Flanagan

The full back moved to New Zealand Warriors for a world record fee in 2014. He featured 37 times for the club, scoring 14 tries

2. Sam Tomkins

In 2006 Carney signed for Newcastle Knights, scoring 16 times in 26 appearances

3. Brian Carney

The prop moved to Parramatta Eels in 2014 but featured only three times after suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined for the season

4. Lee Mossop

