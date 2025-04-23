Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors star Kaide Ellis has been one of the premier loose forwards in Super League for a couple of years now and is an integral part of Matt Peet’s side.

Last week, the club announced they had tied Ellis down to a new four-year deal, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season.

The Australian initially arrived at Wigan primarily as a prop, but he has developed into one of the leading ball-playing forwards in the competition, having become the first non-British player to don Wigan’s iconic No. 13 jersey in the Super League era.

“I think it’s a great signing first and foremost,” said Warriors assistant coach Sean OLoughlin, who wore the No. 13 for almost two decades.

“He is a very well-liked member of the team, the players and staff love him. He is an integral part of the spine of the team and the culture of the club. He sets very high standards for himself, he drives standards from within, and he has got that balance between the playing side of the game with his ball movement and the tough stuff in defence.

“Being the position he’s in, he has a foot in both camps: attack and defence. He can ask questions of the middles and the forwards, but can have conversations with the likes of Bevan (French) and Jai (Field) about how we want to play, so he is an integral part of the club. We’re all buzzing he has extended, and from speaking to him, I know he has enjoyed his time here so far.”

O’Loughlin is a bonafide Wigan legend, making more than 450 appearances for his hometown club between 2002 and 2020, winning four Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title.

The Wiganer was a master of his craft, being named in the loose forward position in the Super League Dream Team seven times over nine seasons between 2010 and 2018.

So, given he is now an assistant coach to Peet at the Warriors, albeit on the defensive side of things, how much of a role has O’Loughlin played in helping Ellis transition into the loose forward role?

“I know when Kaide came here, he came as a prop, I think we had Morgan (Smithies) at the time, who was playing 13, maybe even Batty (John Bateman) too,” O’Loughlin continued.

“But I think as soon as we saw him in training, we knew he had a good skill set, we knew he had good hands, we knew he could play. When you train in pre-season, all the middles practice all the roles so you see them all at it and you knew he was comfortable doing it and, from the conversations we had with him, we knew he had a good understanding of the game, so I think we all knew that potentially he could cover that role for us.

“I think it was probably him playing a few games when he wasn’t our regular 13 there that you saw it, and then just having conversations with him and Matty, about making a decision of which route we wanted to go down when we lost Morgan (to Canberra Raiders).

“I feel like everyone within the staff and the players were very confident he could nail that role. I think even before he came to us, we knew he played a bit of 13 growing up; he played a lot in the academy equivalent over there (in Australia) of playing 13, so he took to it very well. He has got the skill set and ability to do both sides of the game but I think his demeanour suits it very well too, he’s low maintenance, he’s very straightforward in his approach to the game and he gets his balance right which is always the tricky part to a 13 role, and I think he knows when he is tipping one way or the other, he gets himself back on track.

“In terms of my conversations with him, Tommy (Leuluai) grips the attack much more than me, but I always try to have little conversations with him, giving him tips here and there, especially because I played in that role, but he has got the grasp of it already. I think, for me, it is just making sure he knows when he is going well and when he’s not.”

Ellis has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025 campaign, being an ever-present for Peet’s side so far, averaging 16 carries and 34 tackles per game.

The 28-year-old is now at the stage of playing 80 minutes regularly, and to a consistently high level, too.

“I think he enjoys being on the field for that amount of time, and he has the engine to do it,” O’Loughlin added.

“I think because of the size of him, he’s prop size and could very comfortably fit in there, he could clock up double-figure carries, and that doesn’t take too much out of him or affect his ball-playing side of things too much.

“It’s a luxury to have someone with a great pair of hands like that, but also to have someone to just cart it up the middle when he needs to.”