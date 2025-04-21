Christian Wade in action Gloucester Rugby | Getty Images

In an exclusive interview, Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has told the inside story on how the Super League champions landed the signature of rugby union star and former NFL running back Christian Wade.

Wade, a former British and Irish Lions representative, will cross codes to link up with Wigan on a short-term deal following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester Rugby.

The 33-year-old winger was unveiled to the Warriors faithful ahead of their 24-14 win over St Helens on Good Friday. Wade is expected to link up with Matt Peet’s side around June or July once his commitments with Gloucester are done.

Radlinski has now told the inside story on how the deal was done, including the Warriors utilising the New Talent Pool dispensation clause in the salary cap rules, which means Wade costs £0 on their salary cap for the rest of 2025, and only 50 per cent of his wages would count next season, should he extend his contract beyond this season.

“There’s a salary cap clause, it is called New Talent Pool, for people who have never played rugby league before, who have the athletic ability and the transferrable skill set,” Radlinski told the Wigan Observer.

“The New Talent Pool clause has been in for a while because we did it with Andy Powell a fair few years ago. What it is: in the first year, it is nothing at all on your salary cap, in year two is 50 per cent on your salary cap and in year three it is fully on. But at this moment in time, he is just doing a one-year crack.

“Me and Matt (Peet) have been looking for a while, and I think you can only pull it off in certain positions, the difference in forwards etc, so an outside-back is what we’ve been looking for and we got a call from his management saying ‘do you fancy it?’ and his pedigree is incredible, so we sat down with the owner (Mike Danson), said ‘this is how it can work’, and we got the deal done in two weeks really.

“He has been around the club for a day now, just getting to know everybody, and he’s a pretty cool guy. I think he’ll be a revelation.

“We’ve known about him a lot longer than those (two weeks of negotiations), but we didn’t know he was available. His management said there was an opportunity at the end of the rugby union season, so we were like ‘let’s have a crack, let’s see what we can do’.

“He is a superstar. I can’t imagine the list is very long of people who have scored tries in rugby union and touchdowns in the NFL, so just being around him, he has got star quality and charisma, and I think people will love him.”

Wade has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union and currently sits fourth in Premiership Rugby’s all-time try-scorers list with 89, just 12 behind record-holder and ex-Warrior Chris Ashton.

With Wade counting for nothing on the salary cap, it could be seen as a risk-free signing despite the former England rugby union international never playing a game of rugby league.

Radlinski admits the club did their due diligence before signing the Slough-born speedster, as they do with every signing, but the Warriors chief believes he has the potential to become a fan’s favourite at the Brick Community Stadium.

“The reviews (on him) were glowing,” Radlinski added.

“We spend a lot of time getting to know the personalities as well, Matt and I had a meeting with him and his partner Lisa, and she was super impressive as well, talking about how he prepares and his attention to detail with his preparation, so I can’t really see any negatives in it to be honest. It’ll strengthen us, it’ll excite people, and it shows the fans that we’re prepared to do things a little bit differently.

“There was something really funny earlier where Martin Offiah was showing him how to play the ball! He has never played a ball, but this is what this New Talent Pool rule is for. He is obviously a brilliant athlete, and he can catch a ball and run a ball, and we’ll feed him into the intricacies of rugby league but it’s something different, it’s exciting, you can’t stand still, you’ve got to keep evolving and look at what you can do differently.

“We’re not going to say ‘right, you’re in’ straight away, he’s got to work his way in and figure it all out and learn things, but we’re not just going to pick him just because of who he is, and he knows that.

“Look, if you’re a rugby player and you fancy the NFL, you’ve got to have some level of ambition and you’ve got to have courage to do it as well, so it ticks a lot of boxes for us. I’m excited to work with him.”