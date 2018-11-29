Jack Wells aiming for new Wigan Warriors contract

Jack Wells is heading into 2019 hoping to seal a new contract.

The 21-year-old forward is aiming to squeeze back into the Warriors side after spending last season on the sidelines.

Academy product Wells broke into the first team in 2016, playing three games before making a further 17 appearances in 2017.

But he suffered a broken bone in his foot in a pre-season friendly at the start of last season, and hasn’t played since.

"I got injured in January and I had to have two operations on my foot, because the first one failed unfortunately,” he explained.

"I had to go through all kinds of rehab. I've got a plate in it now and it's fully healed. I'm still in rehab and the head physio is looking at me when I'm out with the boys, he wants me fit in two weeks' time.

"From the year I've had out I want to get back into the swing of things. I've only got one more year left on my contract and I want to cement my place in the squad."

Wells, handed squad number 28 for next term, is one of the players on the fringes of the team hoping to make the most of the ‘clean slate’ coach Adrian Lam has said his players will have as they battle for selection.

And Wells, who hasn’t played elsewhere on loan or dual registration before, insists he will do what it takes to earn his place.

"I was playing a few games in 2017 and I just want to find some consistency about me this year and find some form,” he said.

"There are players who are wanting the same shirt and if I have to go on loan somewhere I will. I think I need the game-time."