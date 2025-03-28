Jai Field commits future to Wigan Warriors with new contract details revealed

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Jai Field has signed a contract extension with Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have completed a major piece of retention, with superstar fullback Jai Field committing his long-term future to the club.

The 27-year-old has signed a contract extension with the Warriors, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 season. There are also two options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons in Field’s favour.

“I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan,” Field said. “I’m very grateful to the club and the fans who have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and looking forward to hopefully some more great memories here with this group and club.”

The Australian has scored 57 tries in 89 appearances for the Warriors following his arrival ahead of the 2021 season.

Whilst with Wigan, Field has won two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title.

From an individual standpoint, he was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2022 whilst being shortlisted for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in the same season.

Wigan coach Matt Peet believes Field’s best years are still ahead of him, with the possibility of keeping the New South Wales-born speedster at Wigan until the end of 2029, which would be his ninth season with the Warriors.

“We’re delighted Jai has committed his future to the club,” said Peet.

“He’s a quality player who brings energy, excitement, and a real X factor to our team. Just as importantly, he’s a great teammate and a big part of our culture.

“We believe his best years are still ahead of him, and we’re proud that they’ll be in a Wigan shirt.”

Field is currently nursing a hamstring injury he suffered a fortnight ago in Wigan’s defeat to Hull FC. However, he has been named in Peet’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils.