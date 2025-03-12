Jai Field (centre) celebrating a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates Jake Wardle (left) and Liam Marshall (right) | Bernard Platt

It is the second time Jai Field has won the award

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has been named as Super League’s Player of the Month award for the month of February.

Field has played in all four of Wigan’s Super League games so far in 2025, scoring five tries as well as providing three assists.

The Australian fullback is leading the way for clean breaks in the competition with six, whilst busting 27 tackles.

It is the second time Field has won Super League’s Player of the Month award, having previously scooped the gong back in March 2022.

“It’s nice to be fit and healthy and start the year well - not just personally - but as a team,” Field told Wigan Today. “It’s definitely pleasing.

“I think obviously with the way the team is playing, it’s just nice to be healthy and try to pop up everywhere and be in the picture basically. The side we’re in, people find you with the opportunities.

“I think I’ve said a few times though, it’s just nice that the team is performing, obviously before going to Vegas and coming back from Vegas, so it’s good.”

Field is enjoying linking up with Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Kaide Ellis in Wigan’s spine.

“For sure, we’ve been playing together for a few seasons now so to have that continuity with each other is nice, knowing what each other is thinking,” he added.

The Warriors marked their return from Las Vegas with a 44-18 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having starred at the Allegiant Stadium, Field believes their historic clash with Warrington Wolves was a shot in the arm for the game in the northern hemisphere.

“I think it was great for the Super League and the English game. Anytime - World Club Challenge or Vegas - anytime you can be on an NRL schedule is definitely good for the game over here to get some eyes on the television.”