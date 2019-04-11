Jake Shorrocks given chance to stake a claim to become Wigan Warriors' "long-term" halfback

Jake Shorrocks has been handed a golden chance to pitch for a long-term role as Wigan Warriors' half-back.

Adrian Lam will give the 23-year-old a chance to fill the halfback spot in Jarrod Sammut’s absence after a string of games playing off the bench as hooker.

He had the option of switching Thomas Leuluai from hooker or bringing in fit-again Sam Powell for tonight's match at Wakefield.

But Lam said: "I’m going with Jake at half, I’ve said it before that he was top three or four in pre-season, I loved his attitude and I can see how good he can be,” said Lam, himself a former halfback. This chance has been coming and he deserves it.

“And he could potentially be a spot for him in the future here long-term – there’s a lot on the line for Jake. He’s not 18 or 19 anymore but he’s not old either. He was a superstar as a half coming through and he has played alongside George (Williams) before.”

Wakefield have won three of their last four games and are fourth in the table.

Lam added: “They have players who at home are different to when they’re away, and they’re winning the close games, so we need to be in a better position to finish this off. We took a lot of confidence from the Cas game and we want to get a good win to build a solid base for the derby.”