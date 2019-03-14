Jake Shorrocks has been 'a favourite' of Adrian Lam during Wigan Warriors' pre-season

Jake Shorrocks has been told he will be given time to get back up to speed as he prepares for his first Wigan game in more than two years.

He is set for a bench hooker spot at Warrington tomorrow night.

Adrian Lam admits the 23-year-old has been “a favourite” of his during pre-season – but will not expect him to set the world alight after so long out of the Warriors side.

“This pre-season he has been one of my favourites, to be honest,” said Lam. “He’s been outstanding, one of the highlights.

"But it’s very difficult to come in and make an impact when you’ve not played for six weeks (since the friendlies).

"He hasn’t played because we’ve no reserves in this competition.”

Lam did not guarantee Shorrocks will play against Warrington but, if not, expects him to nudge into the mix soon.

An opening has appeared after Sam Powell was ruled out for between two and six weeks with an ankle strain.

In the reshuffle, Jarrod Sammut is set to partner George Williams at halfback, and Thomas Leuluai move to his preferred role of hooker.

And with Morgan Escare a contender for a wing spot - while Liam Marshall, Dom Manfredi and Joe Burgess are all sidelined - it means Lam has a place on the bench for a replacement half-hooker and Shorrocks is ahead of Josh Ganson in the pecking order.