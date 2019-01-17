Jake Shorrocks' hopes of reviving his Wigan Warriors career after two years out the frame

Forgotten man Jake Shorrocks hopes to rediscover his “identity” as he targets a first Warriors appearance in two years.

The 23-year-old says he is fit and firing again after injury and a loss of form kept him out of the Wigan first-team mix.

He said: “I really need to try and make an impact on the team and show Lammy that I can be that half-back he wants to pick.”

Shorrocks burst onto the scene in 2016, playing a starring in the build-up to their Grand Final success before losing his place to Sean O’Loughlin at the 11th hour.

Even though he missed out on Old Trafford, he was tipped for a bright future and Wigan tied him down to a new deal.

But in his first appearance of 2017, he suffered a serious knee injury which ended his campaign.

He returned last year and had a loan stint at Salford to earn Super League game time, hoping he could do enough to force his way into Shaun Wane’s plans.

But by his own admission, he under-performed at the Red Devils. “At the beginning it was mainly about getting back playing,” said the 23-year-old.

“I needed to play games and build my confidence but I needed to put in better performances than I did really towards the back end of the year and hopefully I can do that this year.”

Shorrocks admitted his form for Salford wasn’t because of the nature of his injury, which is a notoriously difficult one to come back from.

Instead he has opted for a through appraisal, picking areas to work on under new coach Adrian Lam.

“I wouldn’t say it was a confidence thing or anything to do with me knee. I was off on a few things that normally I’m good at,” he said of his loan spell at Salford.

“My running game’s normally good. I take people on and am beating players but I wasn’t really doing that so hopefully I can get back to my best and what people recognise me for as a player – so I can have an identity in the game instead of being just a name.

“They are tough injuries to come back from but I’m fully fit now and have been fully fit for a while.

“So I feel like I’m putting my best foot forward for Lammy and putting everything into training.

“(Lam) has definitely brought some different ideas that all the boys are taking in and him being a half as well, he’s giving me little points when I’m training that can help me and help the team get better and that can only have a positive impact.”

Shorrocks was a season ticket holder when fellow halfback Lam was plying his trade in Warriors colours, although he doesn’t remember his coach as a player in much detail as he was only five years old.

But he is aware of the legendary status Lam has as a player, which he says he has had to put to one side now he is working for him.

“I did watch him. I would have been in the stands. I was a season-ticket holder for God knows how many years so I did watch him,” Shorrocks said.

“I probably can’t remember it too much to be fair but I definitely watched him. I’ve actually got a photo of me when I was a young lad with him when he played but I won’t dig that one out! I see him as my coach now.”

Shorrocks may get a chance to stake a claim when Wigan head to Salford in a pre-season friendly on Sunday. They also face Barrow the following weekend.

Australian Jarrod Sammut was recruited in the off-season to bolster the halfback position, and is expected to get first shout to partner England ace George Williams, with Thomas Leuluai reverting to hooker.

Versatile Sam Powell, who recently signed a new contract, is also in the mix.

“Lammy’s the head coach and picks the team so I need to perform as best I can in the games I play because I want to play for him,” added Shorrocks. “I want to play for Wigan.”