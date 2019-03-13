Jake Shorrocks named in Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Warrington

Jake Shorrocks could be in line for his first Wigan appearance in more than two years after being included in the 19-man squad for Friday's game at Warrington.

The halfback-hooker could take a bench spot after injury ruled out Sam Powell.

Jarrod Sammut is set to partner George Williams at halfback, with Thomas Leuluai shifting to his preferred role at hooker.

Shorrocks hasn't played for his hometown club since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2017.

As expected, Dan Sarginson and Joe Greenwood return to the panel from injury.

Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Warrington Wolves

Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.

Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019-03-13-19-man-vs-warrington#vhDffXtIuZKfcUm1.99