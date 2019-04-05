Jake Shorrocks' new experience for Wigan Warriors tonight

Jake Shorrocks is preparing to tick off another career ‘first’ tonight - his debut first-team game at The Jungle.

The 23-year-old says he once played at the Tigers was in an academy game but has yet to experience the roar of a packed house, as either a player or a fan.

“I played there once with the 19s and it was a near-empty stadium,” says Shorrocks. “I’ve never played them at Super League level so it is a first.

“I think I’ve been to most grounds, either watching Wigan or playing, but Cas and Wakefield are new grounds for me.

“Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) says it is a really good place to play. It’s a hostile crowd and the atmosphere is really good as the fans are close to the pitch. I’m looking forward to it, these are the games you want to play in.”

Castleford have been rocked by the loss of several of their playmakers. Luke Gale, Jamie Ellis and Jordan Rankin are on the sidelines and influential hooker Paul McShane was this week suspended.

“They may be a bit disjointed, but they’ve still got some big forwards and exciting backs that we need to deal with, so it’s not going to be a weak team by any stretch,” said Shorrocks, who has figured in Wigan’s last three matches off the bench.

Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill are recalled to help plug the gaps in the Tigers side and full-back Calum Turner keeps his spot after receiving a last-minute call against Leeds.

Wigan are boosted by the return of skipper O’Loughlin and have second rower Joe Greenwood back from suspension.

Last season: Castleford 19 Wigan 18, Wigan 28 Castleford 12.

Last six league matches: Castleford W W L W L L Wigan L L L L W W.

Top try scorers: Greg Eden (Castleford) 7, George Williams (Wigan) 5.

Top goal scorers: Paul McShane, Jordan Rankin (Castleford) 12; Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 27.