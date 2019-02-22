Jarrod Sammut named in Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Hull FC

Jarrod Sammut could be in line to make his competitive debut for Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

The halfback has been named in Adrian Lam's 19-man squad to face Hull FC as the coach makes changes.

Tony Clubb is rested to aid recovery of a mouth injury sustained in the Round One loss to St Helens

Youngster Liam Byrne has also been brought into the squad for the first time in 2019 and would make his debut alongside Sammut if selected in the 17.

Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Hull FC:

Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.