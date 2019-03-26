Joe Bullock one of FIVE Wigan Warriors to get England Knights call

Joe Bullock is one of three Wigan players who have been added to the England Knights squad.

His inclusion marks a remarkable rise for the prop (right), who joined the Warriors from Barrow in the off-season and has figured in every game for Adrian Lam’s side.

Dom Manfredi, who scored two tries in Wigan’s Betfred Super League Grand Final victory over Warrington last autumn, is joined by fellow winger Liam Marshall – lifting the Warriors’ representation in the KPS to five, as Tom Davies and Sam Powell are also included after impressing on the Knights tour of Papua New Guinea last autumn.

The KPS will join the 30-man England Performance Squad at their first get-together of the season next month, and will hold a number of other meetings and training sessions in the remainder of the year – with at least one home fixture being planned for this autumn, when the senior Great Britain squad are on tour in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The England elite performance squad was named yesterday. Four Wigan Warriors players were in the 30-man panel - Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, George Williams and Sean O’Loughlin, who all played a part in the series win against New Zealand last autumn.

England Knights performance squad: A Foster, O Holmes, Greg Minikin (all Castleford), M Whitley (Catalans), M English, K Leeming, D McIntosh, A O’Brien, O Roberts (all Huddersfield), C Atkin (Hull KR), D Hadley, M Matongo (both Hull FC), A Handley, M Oledzki, C Smith, L Sutcliffe, J Walker (all Leeds), N Evalds, J Jones (both Salford), J Ashworth, M Lees, D Richardson (all St Helens), J Batchelor (Wakefield), T King, T Lineham, H Livett, D Patton, J Philbin, D Walker (all Warrington), J Bullock, T Davies, L Marshall, D Manfredi, S Powell (all Wigan)