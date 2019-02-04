Joe Bullock working to keep place in Wigan Warriors side

Joe Bullock hopes he did enough on his debut to cling onto his place for Friday's visit of Leeds.

The ex-Barrow prop was praised by coach Adrian Lam after his Super League debut in the 22-12 derby loss at St Helens.

He came off the bench and made several metre-eating carries, running for 100m - no Wigan forward made up more ground.

Lam's Warriors play their first home match on Friday when Dave Furner brings his Rhinos to the DW Stadium.

And having had a taste of the big-time, 25-year-old Bullock wants to remain in the frame.

"Hopefully I will still be there," he said. "If not then I'll graft back in to the side.

"I feel confident I can make yards, but I've got things to improve on, and that's what I'll be working on with the coaches to try and get better."

Bullock had a sense he may be used in the Super League opener after being rested for a friendly at his old club Barrow five days earlier.

But he only got told he would play the day before - though his family were in on the secret.

"When I didn't play against Barrow I wondered if I'd get a chance against Saints, but I didn't want to get too excited and let myself down," he said.

"I found out on Wednesday, it was nice of my family to come down to training - they already knew about it!"

Bullock experienced the Wigan-Saints derbies at academy level but says Thursday's game was "a different level".

"I really enjoyed it, the atmosphere was amazing, the game was tense - I felt quite comfortable once I got into it," he said.

"We weren't firing on all cylinders but we were still in the game at half-time, unfortunately we made the errors that we did in the first-half.

"We were disappointed with the result but it's something we can work on."