Joe Burgess puts date on Wigan Warriors comeback

Joe Burgess has put a date on a hopeful comeback to the Wigan side.

The winger is now running again as he steps up his rehab from a season-ending knee injury.

Burgess had previously hoped to be fit for the start of the season.

But he was knocked by a bout of glandular fever and is now eyeing a return in early March - which would force him to miss the opening four games, including the World Club Challenge against his former club, Sydney Roosters.

Burgess said: "I started running last week, and it felt better than I expected.

"I'm aiming to be back for the start of March, maybe the end of February. It's a shame to miss the World Club but it is what it is.

"When I first did it I was aiming for the start of the season, but now I want to get it right.

"I had glandular fever at the end of the year and I couldn't do anything for three or four weeks, so that set me back about a month.

"I don't want to rush it, it's a long season ahead and I want to be right."

Burgess scored eight tries in as many appearances last season before damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, wiping him out for the season.

If his recovery remains on his timescale he could be fit for the trip to newly-promoted London Broncos on Sunday, March 3.

Of course, he would then need to prise his way back in the side, with three other top-quality wingers - Tom Davies, Dom Manfredi and Liam Marshall - also in the squad.

"I'll have to earn my place back in the side, it's going to be tough," added Burgess..

"The better we train, the better we play and we're all training as hard to get a spot and when you get that chance, to cement it."