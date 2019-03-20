Joe Burgess will be 'as nervous as Wigan Warriors debut' when he makes his comeback

Joe Burgess admits he will be as nervous as his debut when he blasts back into the big-time this weekend.



The winger is set to make his comeback from an 11-month injury lay-off at Salford this Sunday.

He scored eight tries in as many appearances last season before damaging his ACL in his left knee at Widnes last April, wiping him out for the season.

“I can’t wait to get out there again,” he said. “It’ll be like my debut again, I’ll be that nervous.

“I wanted to play against Warrington, I was ready to play, but they wanted me to train a bit more and so I’ve been put through it in training.

“I feel good to be honest, I’ve done a few tests and I did alright in the sprint scores.

“I warmed up with the lads beforehand and it was good to get back into the routine.”

Adrian Lam has been impressed with his speed and sharpness in training and is expected to thrust

Burgess back into action from the left wing role.

“It’s been 11 months now, but it’s not the end of the world,” said the 24-year-old, who is out of contract later this year.

“It’s been tough but you see what happened in New Zealand, people lost their lives... I’m still getting paid, I’m still doing what I love, I’ve still got my family and friends around me. You’ve got to keep perspective.”

Dom Manfredi is also expected to be fit, putting pressure on right winger Tom Davies, and they return to a side desperate to snap a five-game losing streak.

“A few decisions didn’t go our way at Warrington but it was a lot different to the other losses, we had a dig,” added Burgess. “We’ve looked a little weak the last few weeks. But we’ve got a tough game – Salford have been going really well.”

The Red Devils went down 24-20 at Castleford on Sunday but have made a bright start to the season, winning four of their seven matches to move to fourth on the ladder.

Lam is also hoping to welcome Ben Flower back after he sat out Friday’s 25-12 loss at Warrington.