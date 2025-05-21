Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Joel Tomkins will take charge of Catalans Dragons in Saturday’s game against Wigan Warriors following the departure of coach Steve McNamara, his brother Sam Tomkins has confirmed.

On Tuesday, All Out Rugby League reported that McNamara had been relieved of duties with the French club, ending his reign as Super League’s longest-serving coach.

The Dragons have won just five of their 11 games in Super League so far this season, with McNamara’s final game in charge of the French club coming in a 40-0 defeat to St Helens last Thursday.

Under McNamara, the Dragons won the Challenge Cup for the first time in 2018, the League Leaders’ Shield in 2021 and reached two Super League Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023.

Whilst the club has yet to put out an official statement regarding McNamara’s exit at the time of writing this article, star man Sam Tomkins confirmed the news when appearing on The Verdict on Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was pretty quick, really,” Sam Tomkins told Sky Sports. “We went into the club as normal for our eight o'clock meeting, and Steve came in and said that he had a meeting before that and that the club had made the decision to let him go as head coach, which was pretty tough.

"We didn't really see it coming first thing in the morning, but given the defeat last week to St Helens, the club has obviously thought about that. It wasn't just that one defeat, I think the owner is not happy with the season overall, as he shouldn't be.

"We are losing more games than we are winning, so he obviously thinks the change needs to come, and he thinks moving the head coach can be the catalyst for that.

"We thought we had a very good squad this year, I still think we have got a very good squad. For some reason, it has not clicked.

"We got off to a pretty poor start, hit a little bit of form, then died off again. As a group of players, we take responsibility for that. We are certainly part of the reason that Steve is no longer the head coach.

“But at the start of the season, as every club does, you say you’ve had a great pre-season, you feel confident because no one has won or lost a game, but I certainly did not envisage that by May we would be in this situation."

Assistant coach Joel Tomkins, who only linked up with McNamara at the Dragons in the off-season following a spell coaching in Wigan’s youth system, will lead the team in Saturday night’s match against his former club Wigan, in Perpignan.

“My brother Joel will take over in the interim,” Sam Tomkins added. “Yesterday, when Steve left first thing, Joel took over training.

"He will be in charge. We have 16 games left in the regular season. Joel will come in and try and implement some change, and whilst that is going on, the club will be doing some hard work finding the best option.

“Whether that is Joel going on further, bringing somebody in, I am not too sure. I am not privy to those conversations.

"It is all very new. There are many decisions to be made, but the one that has been made is that Joel will be taking over.

"He is relatively new as a coach, he has only been an assistant for half a season, so he has got the rest of this season to implement some change, and hopefully, as a group, we can prove we are a little bit better than what we have been showing on the field.”