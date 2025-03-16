Hull FC head coach John Cartwright | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hull FC are into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after beating Wigan Warriors

Hull FC coach John Cartwright hailed Aidan Sezer and Lewis Martin for helping spark their remarkable second half comeback to win at Wigan Warriors.

The Warriors led 22-6 at half-time through tries from Zach Eckersley, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell.

But Hull produced an impressive second half comeback, scoring four unanswered tries through Amir Bourouh and a hat-trick from winger Martin to secure their first win at the Brick Community Stadium since 2019 and their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

On Sezer’s Player of the Match display, Cartwright said: “That was the best game I've seen him play for a long, long time, if ever. He turned the game. A couple of sets in a row, he just ran the ball. He took the bit between his teeth, and he decided he was going to get us out of trouble. The rest of us followed him.”

Martin scored all three of his tries in the last 25 minutes of the game - with his second one for the highlights reel as he took on Wigan’s Bevan French to produce a fine finish in the corner.

Cartwright continued: “It's a flow-on effect. I don't think he got a hand laid on him for a couple of them. It's a flow-on effect of starting to get combinations going and finding out what works for us. He and Aidan Sezer have got a really good partnership going on at the moment.”

Cartwright has now won four of his six opening six matches as head coach of Hull - but he insists his side still have plenty of improvement in them.

He said: “Two weeks in a row now they've given me heart palpitations and everyone in the stadium too, I'd imagine, and on both sides of the ball. I'm really pleased and happy for the players - they're the ones who put in all the hard work at training and on game day. I'm really happy for them.

"We've got a really experienced core of players. You don't have to say too much. They realised (where we went wrong). Everything we spoke about before the game, where we needed to be good, we weren't. We didn't improve that much in the second half either, to be honest with you, but somehow we got the job done.

“We're playing good football, and the last two weeks we've been able to score tries. We still made a lot of errors, we gave away penalties, and we had a sin bin, so the most pleasing thing is that we've still got a lot of improvement in us. The stuff that we're doing well will win us games, but if we can knuckle down on our discipline, we've just got improvement in us, which is a really good sign.”

Cartwright also praised his side’s character and spirit, with the Black and Whites showing a never-say-die attitude to produce the comeback against the reigning Cup holders in the second half.

“You've got to have the right players for that," the Australian added. "You can get them fit and get them hungry and do your best to get them close with each other, and that's the little bit extra that you find when you're doing it for a mate. You find that extra yard, which is just what you need sometimes."

Hull will discover their quarter-final opponents in the draw on Monday evening. Wigan, meanwhile, will turn their attention back onto Super League action with a trip to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.