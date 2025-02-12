Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors get their Super League season underway on Thursday against Leigh Leopards

Harvie Hill is the man Wigan Warriors fans ought to be keeping a keen eye on this season. That's the message from Junior Nsemba who has been blown away by the efforts of the young front-rower over pre-season.

Hill already has 33 Wigan appearances under his belt and the 21-year-old managed to make 16 of those last season, stepping off the bench with regularity. The prop clearly has ambitions of sealing a permanent spot in Matt Peet's 17-man squad, though, and Nsemba has joined the likes of Sean O'Loughlin and Matt Peet in praising him for his efforts over the winter.

The former Hensingham youngster has been one of the stars of Wigan's pre-season, catching the eye in friendly games against Oldham and Leeds Rhinos before playing in his part in a dominant pack showing in the Challenge Cup against Sheffield Eagles.

He's earned his opportunity then and with Ethan Havard sidelined for the first few months of the season, he looks destined to get it, with the door now open for him to start the season against Leigh Leopards in the side.

"I'm not trying to talk like I'm an older boy or anything, but Harvie Hill has killed it," Nsemba said. "Watching Harvie, he has absolutely killed it.

"He's one to look out for this season. Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond, I think them three are the ones to look at.

"I think if I was a coach, and I was watching from the outside, I'd be watching him (Hill). You can see the difference that he makes in training. Obviously when we've got 13 on 13, whatever side he is on, he's making a big difference."

Wigan Warriors had three special guests in camp in the build up to the new season as Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Andre Onana paid a visit to Robin Park. A video has been posted on Super League's media channels about the day the United trio had in the company of Wigan and Nsemba was of course delighted to welcome them to the club.

However, given his Cameroonian heritage, Nsemba spent most of his time talking with Onana, with the goalkeeper being invited to the Brick Community Stadium to watch a game.

"He was just telling me how to manage things and when I go back to Cameroon, how to go about things really to do with Cameroon," Nsemba added about Onana. "I liked it, it was good to mix rugby with football.

"Onana said that he'd get put in hospital if he tried to play this. He wasn't really familiar with the sport, but after seeing that he said that he' liked to watch a game and that, so I'm going to try and get him down."

The back-rower added: "The club's going forward, I feel like the sport getting recognized more and more even if it's not from Wigan and it's from other teams, we're trying our best to put our name on the map.

"Going to Vegas is putting rugby league on the map like people might not know what the sport is out there, but now they will."