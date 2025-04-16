Kaide Ellis of Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Kaide Ellis has revealed why he has decided to commit his long-term future to Wigan Warriors, whilst signing the praises of club legends and current assistant coaches Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.

The 28-year-old was already under contract until the end of the 2026 season, but he has now committed his future to the reigning Super League champions until at least the end of the 2029 campaign after putting pen to paper on a fresh four-year deal.

Ellis is currently in his fourth season with Wigan, having made 88 appearances for the Warriors since arriving from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 season.

Although a proud Australian, the Dubbo-born forward reckons he has found a home from home in Wigan.

“At the back end of the season last year, I was speaking to Matty (Peet, coach) and Rads (Kris Radlinski chief executive), and we said that early this year when I get back (in pre-season) we’ll sit down and talk (about extending my stay),” Ellis told The Verdict on Sky Sports.

“It was quite easy in terms of knowing where I want to be and I think I’m where I belong, so that side was easy, but I’ve got a partner as well, and it’s a big ask for her to leave her family (on the other side of the world) for another four years, as it is for me as well, but with all our love and support, it got done and we’re happy and I’m very grateful for the next four years ahead.

“When I first signed the original deal to come over, I sort of joke about it with my partner now, I sort of promised her two years and then we’d go back (to Australia), but I didn’t know how good it was going to be for both of us and what we could achieve, so things have changed very quickly but I love where I’m at here at Wigan and I’m glad that I made the move.”

Ellis became the first non-British player to wear the iconic No. 13 for Wigan during the Super League era after being given the jersey ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he has taken his game to another level since making that transition into the ball-playing loose forward role.

Ellis has sung the praises of club icon and current assistant coach O’Loughlin, who wore the No. 13 shirt for years at his hometown club.

“I think speaking to Tommy Leuluai after the first Grand Final I won here (in 2023), he sort of tossed me up for it and asked me would I be willing to do it,” Ellis added. “I’ve done it in the past in small parts of my game but I fully grabbed that 13 role and started from scratch again.

“SOL (O’Loughlin) has been massive, he wore this jersey for 20 years and it’s just how smart he is in little details to help me improve each week. He’s always pulling me aside saying ‘try this, give this a go’ and he has always backed me along the way, as has Tommy, who was a great halfback for a long time, played over 400 games, so just the little details from him as well, so I owe a lot to them because they’ve got me to where I am now, I’m very grateful to have those two legends backing me.”

Ellis has developed an impressive CV during his time with Matt Peet’s side, winning two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge title.

He also thanked his partner Larissa for her supporting his move to England and being by his side throughout the last four years: and for the next four.

“I think everything away from rugby is going well, I’ve got a great partner who backs me, so when she’s happy, that makes my life happy as well,” Ellis added.

“She has been massive for me, we get out and about and are pretty sociable, so when I’m away from rugby, it’s me and her, and I can’t thank her enough for her support. Without her, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now.”