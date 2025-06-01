Bernard Platt

Kian McDermott said he achieved a childhood dream after he pulled on the famous Wigan Warriors jersey to make his first-team debut for his hometown club.

The 19-year-old forward earned heritage number 1,137 as he came on from the bench to help Wigan ease past Salford Red Devils 46-6 in Round 13 of Super League on Friday night.

McDermott, who is primarily a prop but can also play back-row, was only promoted into the first-team ahead of this season, but has already achieved his lifelong dream of representing his boyhood club at senior level.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards all year, it’s a goal I set out when I originally signed full-time, so it’s good to be able to say I got it done,” McDermott said.

“This year was my first full-time pre-season, I was in the academy last year. It was something very new, training full-time five days a week, but I can’t complain, I’m doing something I enjoy, so I’ll keep sticking at it.

“Playing for Wigan is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. When I started watching them at six or seven, I said then I wanted to do it, so it means a lot to me.”

McDermott was presented with his debut jersey by his family ahead of the Round 13 match at the Salford Community Stadium, and the academy product had plenty of his friends supporting him on the terraces, too.

“It was special,” McDermott said. “My dad and my grandad presented my shirt, they have driven me around everywhere over the years, so it was nice to pay them back really for everything they’ve done for me.

“I saw them after the game and had a picture with them. A lot of my friends came to the game, they were all texting me the day before, saying they had tickets. My dad, my grandad and my little brother came to support me.”

McDermott, who played his junior rugby for famed community club Wigan St Patricks before joining the Warriors’ scholarship programme in 2021, has been plying his trade in the Championship with London Broncos via dual-registration this season, making seven appearances for Mike Eccles’ side.

“Originally I was asking Duffs (John Duffy, Wigan transition coach) about going to London (this weekend) because I wanted to play,” McDermott smiled. “He was saying he would let me know, so it was at breakfast on Wednesday when they told me I was making my debut, I can’t remember how it went, it was a bit of a shock really!

“Playing at London, it gets you used to the physicality of first-team rugby, getting some minutes under your belt, because the reserves competition is only one week on, one week off, so I get to play pretty much every week at London and get some minutes under my belt.

“Mike (Eccles) a good coach. He tells us what we do right and what we do wrong, and is honest, which is something I like in a coach.”

So what are McDermott’s goals for the remainder of the season? “Just to get more minutes under my belt,” he replied. “Whether that’s anywhere, playing here in the first-team, playing for London or playing in the reserves, I just want to get as many minutes as I can.”