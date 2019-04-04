Kris Radlinski on Wigan Warriors' "horrific" month, Brian Carney's comments, the Shaun Edwards saga... and whether Gabe Hamlin will be replaced

Kris Radlinski has described the last month as "pretty horrific" following Gabe Hamlin's suspension for a UK Anti-Doping violation.



Hamlin has returned to Australia and has until Monday to respond to UKAD's charge - details of which are still unclear.

It was the latest off-field drama for the Warriors that has seen them appeal a salary cap points deduction, a player being charged with drink-driving and ongoing uncertainty over whether Shaun Edwards will be joining in 2020 as planned.

"It's not a great period," said Radlinski. "It's been a pretty horrific month and I'm getting so many messages personally to see how I'm going through it all.

"There's a fair amount of negativity at the minute. But professional sport isn't easy, you don't know that call you'll get next and this week gave me a couple I didn't expect."

Hamlin's suspension came a week after fringe first-teamer Mullen was charged with drink-driving - and Radlinski's former Warriors team-mate Brian Carney didn't hold back.

"There are players at that club that are disgracing themselves. They are letting the club down and the supporters," he told Sky Sports News.

Wigan's executive director Radlinski was informed of the comments during a media briefing at the training ground yesterday.

"Brian's a very dominate voice and a passionate voice of the game, and this is harming for the sport, not just Wigan Rugby League club," said Radlinski.

"He messaged me last night to ask if I was okay. I've no comment with what he said.

"We're on the shop floor and we need to make sure they understand their responsibilities and educate them."

Hamlin remains suspended and unless he manages to successfully challenge the UKAD charge, he is facing a ban.

In the short-term, Wigan have players who can take his place but asked whether the club planned on recruiting a replacement, Radlinski added: "To be honest, these last few days have been a whirlwind, the process is ongoing and we don't know how it will fall.

"I've not had that conversation with Adrian (Lam) or Ian, we've not thought that way."

Meanwhile, Edwards was granted more time by Wigan to consider his options after putting himself firmly in the shop-window following Wales' Six Nations title.

Radlinski added: "Shaun said he was in regular conversations with Ian, there are a few things floating through his mind and he's working through a time scale with Ian.

"We're hopeful that will come to a conclusion very very soon. I realise from a fan's point of view that can be frustrating."