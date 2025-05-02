Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming at a Magic Weekend media event at St James' Park | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming has only ever kicked two drop goals in his professional career, with one of them coming at St James’ Park.

Let’s rewind to 2021, when Leeming became the hero as his Leeds Rhinos side clinched a pulsating 25-24 win over Hull FC thanks to a dramatic drop goal in Newcastle.

He was Leeds’ man of the hour St James’ Park, as he and Rhinos teammate Jack Broadbent scored to send the game into golden point. There was a drop goal frenzy and missed attempts from either side, before Leeming, two minutes before the end of golden point, slotted the one-pointer, which was the first of his career. He has only kicked one since, also in the blue and amber of his former club Leeds.

Leeming has played at Magic Weekend for three clubs - Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors - but it is his drop goal four years ago that remains his favourite Magic memory.

“I kicked a drop goal against Hull FC there for Leeds, that was a pretty good day and good memory for myself,” Leeming told Wigan Today.

“It was in the golden point, so that’d be up there. I think I’ve only kicked two!”

Meanwhile, Wigan go into Sunday’s clash with neighbours Warrington Wolves in good form, having won their last four matches - Salford Red Devils (home), Hull KR (away), St Helens (home) and Hull FC (away).

Warrington are missing a number of key men, though. Sam Burgess’ side will be without first-choice halfbacks George Williams (ankle) and Marc Sneyd (fractured eye socket), Danny Walker (knee), Toby King (groin) and Matty Ashton (failed HIA). However, hooker Sam Powell and forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon are expected to feature despite suffering dislocated fingers in last week’s win over St Helens, whilst outside-back Aaron Lindop will return after recovering from a broken jaw.

It will be the first meeting between Wigan and Warrington since their historic clash in Las Vegas on March 1, with the Warriors running out comfortable 48-24 winners at the Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve just been getting on with our own week-to-week stuff,” Leeming said. “I’ve not watched much rugby myself, and we haven’t played against them for a while.

“You’ve just mentioned how many injuries they’ve got, I didn’t know that. I think they are still going to be a strong team, they’ll pull on a lot of emotion, we’ve got a little bit of a rivalry going on there that has seemed to come about in the games that we’ve played - the Vegas game, the Challenge Cup (final last year) - and it seems like every big occasion for the sport, we seem to be playing against them a lot, so there’ll be emotion there.

“I think a team of their quality with the depth they’ve got, they are still going to be a tough team to beat and on a big occasion, so I don’t know if the right thing to say is not to be reading too much into their team because we still need to turn up and be at our best.

“We know for a fact that we look more at ourselves and how we’re going to prepare for the game instead of what they’re going to do and I think that’s the sign of a culture and a weak team if you start looking at their teamsheet week-to-week and putting performances out there week-to-week depending on who they are playing.

“We’ll perform to the best we can every week, no matter who is put in front of us, and I think that’s a sign of a strong team and that’s what we like to hang our hat on, that we don’t dip but we rise to every occasion. We need to keep a consistency across the league and how we’re performing, so that’s what we’ll be doing this week.”