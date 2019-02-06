Lachlan Lam's Sydney Roosters debut could be against his dad Adrian's Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam's son has a "chance" of making his Sydney Roosters debut against Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge.

Coach Trent Robinson confirmed the 20-year-old will be in their squad which flies out of Australia this weekend.

Lam Jnr, a halfback who has represented Papua New Guinea but has yet to figure in the NRL, was targeted by Wigan for a loan spell for this season.

But the Roosters kept hold of him and Robinson confirmed he may figure in the highly-anticipated DW Stadium showdown on Sunday, February 17.

"We're just finalising our squad, and I think Lachy will come over," said Robinson during a media conference call last night.

"We're bring a squad of 23 but that will include (injured ex-Leeds winger) Ryan Hall, so 22 are available."

Asked whether Lam has a chance of playing, Robinson replied: "He's in the 22, so he's a chance of playing."

The touring party will not include Kangaroos centre Latrell Mitchell after he opted to turn out for the Indigenous All Stars against New Zealand Maori on February 15 in Melbourne - two days before the WCC in Wigan.

Mitchell was forced to choose between the two and decided to represent his family and Indigenous heritage, with the support of former Catalans coach Robinson. He is the only top-line player not available for the annual showdown of the NRL and Super League champions.

"We left the decision up to Latrell, he's a very proud Indiginous man, and his chance to represent his culture was his choice and we'll support that," said Robinson.

"It was a tough decision for him but there was only ever a right decision for him."

The Roosters squad will first visit France, where they will train with Championship outfit Toulouse in Paris and give the players some life experiences before relocating to Wigan midweek.

Robinson added: "We've all spent a lot of time in Manchester and Leeds, a lot of teams go to London, but we wanted to offer that opportunity to Toulouse to train with us as well as do some visits of the war memorials at the Somme to offer them a life experience.

"It's not about footy, it's about understanding the way we get to live the way we live, and the sacrifices others made."