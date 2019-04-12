Lam spares players as he picks apart Wakefield defeat

Action from the Wakefield vs Wigan match
Adrian Lam was "frustrated" but refused to criticise his players after Wigan went down 30-20 at Wakefield.

The defeat, their second in succession, leaves them two points above bottom-club Leeds after 10 rounds ahead of the Good Friday derby with St Helens.

Lam's side, missing nine frontline players, led 4-0 by the 36th minute but incredibly leaked three tries before half-time to trail 16-4 - and the hosts kept the Warriors at jabbing distance away in a second-half which saw Joe Shorrocks make his debut.

Lam said: "It's frustrating, with the side we had we competed pretty well for 35 minutes and then five minutes of mayhem turned the whole game.

"I was angry at half-time but at the end of the game I felt for them, we had two teenagers in there, a couple in new positions, Zak Hardaker withdrew for family reasons, we lost Tommy (Leuluai) at half-time... it disrupted the side.

"It's a tough one, we lost concentration at certain points but it's hard to get angry at the players when they're doing their best."

Joe Burgess finished with a hat-trick and Lam praised their attack in the second-half - but admitted the lapses in concentration proved too costly.

He will assess Leuluai's calf strain tomorrow.