Michael Buffer will be in attendance when Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards next week

Wigan Warriors' Super League opener against Leigh Leopards will be graced by a huge Las Vegas icon as the club prepares for March 1st when they face Warrington Wolves stateside.

As was the case in 2024, every Super League game will be on Sky Sports this year including both the season opener on Thursday 13th of February and that incredible clash in Las Vegas between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Sky Sports and Wigan Warriors are going all out to promote the Super League season launch and tie it in with their epic Vegas adventure and that has seen them rope in the help of legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer.

Buffer is famous for his iconic 'Let's get ready to rumble' line, something he has said countless times ahead of the world's biggest boxing matches - often in Las Vegas - however, he's now set to swap the city of sin for the Battle of the Borough.

It's been confirmed that Michael Buffer will be in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium for the opening game of Super League between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards with the Las Wigan Chapel set to open its doors that night.

As a tie-in with the fact that the Super League season starts a day before Valentine's Day and Wigan's Las Vegas connection, Michael Buffer has been recruited to oversee proceedings at the Las Wigan Chapel where love will be celebrated.

Sky Sports are involved in the epic event and have revealed research that shows 8% of Brits deem Vegas as the dream wedding location and that 57% are open to a spontaneous wedding.

The Las Wigan Chapel will offer both of those aspects with Buffer and an ordained celebrant present to oversee couples celebrating their love outside Wigan Warriors' stadium next Thursday.

As he has done at boxing events for decades, Michael Buffer will 'warm up the fans' for Wigan's clash with Leigh Leopards on opening night and the Las Vegas icon is excited to do so.

He said: "I can’t wait to make the journey across the pond to the bright lights of Wigan to help Super League fans have the full Vegas experience.

"I might not be dressed as the King of Rock and Roll, but I can assure you that alongside Sky Sports, we are going to make this a Valentine’s Day to remember. It really is a match made in Vegas."

Of course, any ceremonies will not be legally binding but it's a fun way for Sky Sports, Wigan Warriors and Super League to help kick the season off with a bang before the epic Las Vegas event just over a fortnight later.