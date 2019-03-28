Latest on Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb's knee injury

Wigan Warriors forward Tony Clubb has had scans on the knee injury he sustained against Salford last weekend.

And the prop has avoided a long lay-off.

Scans revealed he has suffered a grade two tear of his medial ligament, ruling him out for up to four weeks.

Clubb, who has already had one absence this season from broken teeth, suffered the injury in Sunday’s 30-22 win at Salford.

Forward Joe Greenwood was also a casualty from that match – though not from injury.

He was charged by the match review panel of standing on the ankle of a Salford opponent and banned for one match – a suspension which will stand after Wigan failed in their appeal.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “I was really disappointed with that ban, to be fair.

“Looking at the incident, and also if you know the personality of the player, he hasn’t got that in him, and that was part of our pitch to the disciplinary. But it is what it is and we move on.”

Liam Paisley may be an option to replace Greenwood in Sunday’s home match with Catalans.

Lam’s other back-up option for the second-row, Jack Wells, is a week or two away from returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, while Liam Farrell is out for another three months with a pectoral injury.

Up front, Taulima Tautai has one match to serve of his suspension, meaning Oliver Partington or Liam Byrne may get a chance. Elsewhere, Lam is not expected to make any other changes to the side which beat Salford.

Sam Powell is “another week definitely, possibly two” away from returning and Lam says in his absence, Jake Shorrocks has a chance to try to cement his place in the squad.

“Without a doubt – whether that’s at nine or somewhere else in the side,” he said. “He’s been training great and he’s one of those who has got his opportunity through injuries, and he’s doing a great job.”