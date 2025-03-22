Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors travel to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night, 5:30pm kick-off.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur expects to meet a ‘fired up’ Wigan Warriors side at AMT Headingley on Saturday night following the latter’s Challenge Cup exit last weekend.

Leeds and Wigan were both knocked out of the Challenge Cup following defeats to St Helens and Hull FC respectively. They both turn their attention back onto Super League this week - with the Rhinos hosting the Warriors in a mouth-watering Super League showdown on Saturday evening (5:30pm).

Arthur says he expects the Warriors side to be ‘fired up’ after their shock defeat to Hull FC in the fourth round of the Cup last time out, and the Rhinos are preparing for the best version of Matt Peet’s side.

“They are a good, strong outfit,” said Arthur. “They will be disappointed in what happened to them last week, so they will be fired up.

“They will be coming hard, but regardless of what happened last week, that’s how they come to every game. We are prepared for the best version of Wigan which - I think every team, every week - you have to.”

Arthur also paid tribute to Leeds legend Ryan Hall, who will make his 500th career appearance should he feature - as expected - on Saturday night.

“I'm in awe of him,” said Arthur. “I didn't know a lot about him and wasn't quite sure when they said he was here for this season, a bloke of his age at 37. I wondered what his attitude and mentality would be around training.

"But he's been an ultimate professional and trained like a 27-year-old. He's been really diligent and didn't miss anything throughout the pre-season.

"He told me fitness wasn't one of the strengths of his training but I think he undersold himself a little bit because his attitude and effort has been outstanding. It shows why he's been able to play 500 games.

“I know how much this team value and appreciate him. I just hope they can show that with how they want to play for him.”

The Round Five Super League fixture takes place at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening. For those not making the trip across the Pennines, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.