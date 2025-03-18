Leeds Rhinos dealt lengthy injury blow to key man ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers is tackled by Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne | John Clifton/SWpix.com

Leeds Rhinos have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their clash with Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening - with hooker Andy Ackers set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Rhinos have confirmed that the 31-year-old will be sidelined for up to three months due to a hamstring tear.

Ackers left the field in the first half of Leeds’ 22-14 defeat at St Helens last Friday with a hamstring injury and didn’t return to the field.

Scans have revealed the extent of Ackers’ injury, with the England international expected to be sidelined until early June. The good news, however, is that he doesn’t require an operation to repair the issue.

The Rhinos released an official statement on Tuesday evening confirming the news, it read: “Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that England international Andy Ackers will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a hamstring tear.

“The hooker suffered the injury in Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens and scans earlier this week revealed the extent of the injury. He will not require an operation and is expected to return to action in early June.”

Wigan aren’t without injury concerns themselves. Jai Field left the field in their 26-22 defeat to Hull FC last Saturday with a hamstring problem and didn’t return to the field, whilst centre Adam Keighran also took a knock to his knee.

Influential forward Kaide Ellis left the field in the latter stages of their loss to Hull to undergo a head injury assessment - which he passed - meaning he is free to play against Leeds this weekend. Warriors coach Matt Peet is likely to provide an update on Field and Keighran in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Leeds and Wigan will turn their attention back onto Super League action after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup last weekend - with the Super League Round Five fixture getting underway at AMT Headingley at 5:30pm on Saturday.