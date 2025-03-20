Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors team news as Jai Field named in 21-man squad

Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jai Field has been included in Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

The Australian fullback left the field in the first half of Wigan’s defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup last weekend with a hamstring problem.

Warriors coach Matt Peet provided the latest on Field in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, saying he needed to see more specialists in the coming days to discover the extent of the injury.

“Jai has had these sorts of injuries before so we have got some more appointments before we’ll be able to put a timeframe on it,” said Peet.

Time will only tell whether Field will be passed fit to face the Rhinos on Saturday - but it would undoubtedly be a huge boost to Peet’s side if he was fit and available.

Meanwhile, Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad from their defeat to Hull FC - with Abbas Miski coming back into the fray after nursing an old knee injury following their return from Las Vegas.

The Lebanon international replaces Australian centre Adam Keighran, who faces around eight to 10 weeks in the treatment room after suffering an MCL knee injury against Hull last time out.

As for Leeds, Brad Arthur’s side are boosted by the return of prop Tom Holroyd, who has served his suspension, and halfback Matt Frawley, who has passed the return-to-play concussion protocols after failing a head injury assessment at Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago.

However, the Rhinos will be without hooker Andy Ackers, who has been ruled out for around 12 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in their defeat at St Helens last week.

Leeds legend Ryan Hall will make the 500th appearance of his distinguished career should he feature against Wigan.

Leeds 21-man squad: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.

Wigan 21-man squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

The Super League Round Five clash takes place at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening, 5:30pm kick-off.