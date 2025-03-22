Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors team news as Matt Peet makes two changes

Jack Farrimond of Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to the squad for their clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Jai Field was named in the 21-man squad to face Leeds despite leaving the field in their defeat to Hull FC with a hamstring issue.

But he has seemingly not been passed to play in time, although the injury doesn’t seem as bad as first feared.

Wigan are also without goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran, who has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with an MCL knee injury.

As a result, homegrown talent Jack Farrimond comes into the halves to partner Harry Smith whilst Abbas Miski was named to return on the teamsheet, but was a late withdrawal in the warm-up. As a result, academy product Jacob Douglas came into the 17.

Bevan French moves to fullback in the absence of Field, whilst Zach Eckersley moves into the centres following Miski’s return.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has also made two changes. They are without hooker Andy Ackers for around three months with a hamstring injury, so Jarrod O’Connor comes back into the 17.

The other change sees Tom Holroyd return, with youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton dropping out.

Leeds: Lachlan Miller; Ryan Hall, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Riley Lumb; Brodie Croft, Jake Connor; Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Morgan Gannon, Sam Lisone, Jack Sinfield, Tom Holroyd. 18th man: Matt Frawley.

Wigan: Bevan French; Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters, Tom Forber. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

The Round Five Super League clash takes place at AMT Headingley, 5:30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.