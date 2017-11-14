Legend Richards lacing up the boots again

Warriors favourite Pat Richards will once again be representing Wigan on a rugby pitch!

The goal-kicking winger has agreed to play for the Joining Jack team at the Dubai Sevens later this month.

Pat Richards checks out the Joining Jack Wigan shirt in 2012

He is among a clutch of legends – including former dual-code star Jason Robinson – who will be raising awareness and vital funds for the Wigan-based charity.

Ex-Warrior Andy Johnson, founder of Joining Jack, said: “It’s great to have Pat on board.

“He was obviously at Wigan when we set up Joining Jack, so he knows what the charity is about and what we’re trying to achieve, and he was keen to help.

“He’s now reached the age that he qualifies to play – we’re in the over-35 category – and we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

Andy, Jack and Alex Johnson

Richards left the Warriors at the end of the 2013 double-winning campaign.

He briefly returned to Super League in 2016 with Catalans but is best-remembered for his contributions to Wigan over eight years.

He won the Man of Steel in 2010, the same year he set a record for the most points scored by a Wigan player in a league match (38).

His long list of highlights include a monster drop-goal from the touchline against St Helens, and when he left the club, the video room at the training ground was renamed in his honour.

Former Wigan and GB centre Martin Gleeson is another new addition to the team, which will be confirmed in full later this week.

They will fly out to the Middle East on Tuesday, November 28 and take part in a golf-day on the Wednesday, before the tournament begins.

This is the sixth year Joining Jack has entered a team into the tournament, and they are hoping to progress beyond the semi-final stages for the first time.

Greats to have previously represented the side – played in 10-a-side games – include Gary Connolly, Adrian Morley, Kris Radlinski, Brian Carney, Sean Long and Paul Sculthorpe. Johnson said: “We’ve always had the talent, it’s just that the rucks and mauls are such specialist areas.

“We’ve tried to keep the side predominantly rugby league-based but we also have players from union in there, so hopefully we’ve got a good mix.”

Johnson and wife Alex set up the charity to generate funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating muscle-wasting illness which their son Jack – now aged nine – was diagnosed with in 2011.

They have already raised more than £65,000 from sponsorship alone for this year’s Dubai venture.

Emirates is once again covering return flights to Dubai, with Media One Hotel providing their complementary accommodation.