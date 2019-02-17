Legends and players get behind Wigan Warriors ahead of World Club Challenge

Wigan have received many good luck messages
Several former Wigan Warriors and Super League stars have taken to Twitter to wish Adrian Lam’s side luck ahead of tonight’s World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

Ryan Hoffman: “Good luck to my mates @WiganWarriorsRL for the World Club Challenge. #cherryandwhite #ancientandloyal.”

2018 Steve Prescott Man of Steel nominee, John Bateman: “All the best tonight lads @WiganWarriorsRL go get it!!”

Ex St Helens centre Jamie Foster: “Really hope @WiganWarriorsRL have a real dig tonight and make it a top game. Obviously routing for the Home side. Cherry and white!”

Former Wigan prop Iafeta Paleaaesina: “All the Best to @seanol13 and @WiganWarriorsRL tonight #WCC”

Legend Jason Robinson OBE: “A night I’ll never forget!!(94’) Can’t wait to see @WiganWarriorsRL take on the @sydneyroosters!”

Ex-Warrior Barrie McDermott: “Just arrived at @DWStadium ahead of #WCC2019 @WiganWarriorsRL take on @sydneyroosters pitch is perfect. As RL players you don’t get many chances like these they’re as important as test matches class & quality on both sides let’s hope for a fantastic advert for our game.”

Josh Charnley: “Good luck tonight lads @WiganWarriorsRL.”

UFC’s new recruit and proud Wiganer, Mike Grundy: “Good luck today @WiganWarriorsRL Wigan is behind you, smash it lads”

Wigan Warriors fans also struggled to hide their excitement for the coveted showpiece on social media.

@DebsBox: “Good luck @seanol13 and all the team today @WiganWarriorsRL we can do this.”

@footyeggy: “Can't wait for game tonight @WiganWarriorsRL shame not there.”

MC Finchy: “Today is the day our great club becomes world champions again.... come on @WiganWarriorsRL.”

@Bullo1Bullock: “Good luck to @JoeBullock27 and all @WiganWarriorsRL, we will be rooting for you over in Yorkshire.”

@terry103mc: “Big day for my home town today. @WiganWarriorsRL. C’mon Wigan make some more history.”