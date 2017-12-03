Legends win it for Jack

A special trophy is on its way back to Wigan in the arms of Jack Johnson.

The brave nine-year-old watched as the team he inspired, The Joining Jack Legends, won the final of the International Vets category of the Dubai Sevens for the first time.

It was their sixth appearance at the tournament and they had previously never managed to get past the semi-final stage.

But inspired by a team-talk from Jack, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating muscle-wasting illness in 2011, they beat previous winners, The J9 Legends 7-5 in Saturday’s final.

Featuring ex-RL greats such as Jason Robinson, Martin Gleeson, Mick Cassidy, Steve Hampson and Pat Richards, the Legends side sailed through the group stages before beating the Mo Bro Veterans 21-17 in the last eight.

They then earned their first place in the final with a 33-5 win against Dnata Bali Legends before their final success.

Before the final, Jack told the players: “I’ve got the heart, you’ve got the legs. Win it for me!”

Last year the event raised more than £100,000 for the charity, and Jack’s parents Andy and Alex hope this year will be equally successful.