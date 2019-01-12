Leigh Centurions helping Adrian Lam's Wigan Warriors prepare for new season

Wigan Warriors’ players are set to go head-to-head against Leigh Centurions today.

The clubs have arranged an opposed training session as they step up their preparations for their forthcoming campaigns.

Leigh faced Warrington last week in a similar, behind-closed-doors session.

And Warriors coach Adrian Lam (right) is looking forward to putting some of their hard work into practice against fresh opposition.

“We’re looking forward to it, we can get closer to game-style footy against a club on the build. It’ll be good for both clubs,” said Lam.

Wigan have spent this week close to home, having started the New Year with a training camp in the Lake District.

“It was a good trip – and it reminded me how beautiful that part of the world is,” said Lam.

“We workshopped our values and what we stand for and really got a lot out of it.

“While we were there, we climbed one of the mountains and used it as a reminder for the season – we’re preparing ourselves for the long season ahead.”

Wigan play a friendly against Salford next Sunday, January 20.

They launch their Super League defence at St Helens on January 31.