Three Super League players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following the Challenge Cup semi-finals, including a suspension.

Hull KR and Warrington Wolves booked their spots at Wembley following well-deserved wins over Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards respectively.

The Robins and Wolves will go head-to-head under the famous Wembley arch on Saturday, June 7, as part of a triple-header alongside the Women’s Challenge Cup final and the 1895 Cup final.

Wigan Warriors and St Helens will meet in the Women’s final, with Denis Betts’ Warriors set to make their first Wembley appearance, whilst Saints will be hoping to retain the Cup for the fifth successive year.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary charges are in from the men’s semi-finals, whilst the match review panel will study the women’s semi-finals later this week.

Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead has been handed a one-match suspension following a Grade B head contact charge from their defeat to Hull KR. He received a fine and three penalty points, taking him to a tally of 10.5 now. The former England international will miss Catalans’ Super League clash with St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night.

Whitehead’s teammate Alrix Da Costa also picked up three points for the same charge, as well as a fine.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards prop Owen Trout has picked up his first penalty points of the year, a total of five, for a Grade C head contact charge following Leigh’s 21-14 loss to Warrington on Sunday.

Trout, who has also been fined, is still under the six-point threshold that would warrant a ban, though, meaning he is available to play in Leigh’s short trip across the borough to face Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Match review panel sanctions following Challenge Cup semi-finals

Alrix D Costa (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR - Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 5

Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Suspension and a Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 10.5

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months