Leigh Leopards suffer injury blow in Wigan Warriors defeat as coach provides latest

Leigh Leopards suffered an injury blow in their defeat to Wigan Warriors, with halfback Gareth O’Brien failing a head injury assessment.

The 33-year-old playmaker was forced from the field in Leigh’s 36-28 defeat to Wigan on Friday and did not return after being unable to pass his HIA.

Concussion protocols will automatically rule O’Brien out of Thursday’s game against Hull FC, but he could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to the number of concussions he has suffered.

“I think he might miss a couple of weeks now on the back of that,” said Lam. “Obviously, he will miss next week, but it might be best for him to probably miss the next two or three weeks, so we’ll look after him as a club and do the best thing by him.

“He’s obviously influential with the way we play as a team, but we’ll have to power on without him.

“He’s copped a little bit this year, Gaz, but he’s a tough player and he’s liked by everyone at the club, he’s very popular, but it’s sad to see someone, he’s shattered in there, he’s like ‘I’ve done this again’ so hopefully it’s not too bad.

“I know he has been to see a specialist and everything was clear, all good, so this one, I think you’ve got to take each one as they come but, as a club, we want to look after him the best we can see he’ll definitely miss next week and probably two or three weeks now.”

Fullback David Armstrong missed the Battle of the Borough clash and is unlikely to face Hull FC next week too.

“He’s strained his ACL, which is a difficult thing to do, and it was risky,” Lam added. “He could’ve played, I guess, at a pinch, but he’ll probably miss the next two weeks because of it. It’s one of those ones you don’t want to chance.”

Meanwhile, the Leopards are hoping to have outside-back Keanan Brand back at their disposal next week.

“Maybe Keanan Brand might be right,” Lam added. “Frankie Halton is 50/50, so maybe for Huddersfield he’ll be back, and Aaron Pene looks like he might be longer term with a disc problem.”