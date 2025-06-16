Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Liam Marshall admits it was ‘really humbling’ to become Wigan Warriors’ all-time leading try-scorer in the Super League era on the same day he made his 200th appearance for his hometown club.

The 29-year-old winger got on the scoresheet in Wigan’s 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon, which saw him move into pole position in the club’s top try-scorers in Super League history, with 148 to his name, surpassing club icon Pat Richards, who is on 147.

Marshall is in good company in the Warriors’ try-scoring charts too, with Richards (147), Josh Charnley (141), Kris Radlinski (134), Sam Tomkins (129) and Liam Farrell (129) making up the top six scorers in the summer era.

And Saturday marked an extra special achievement for Marshall, who made his 200th appearance for his hometown club, having made his first-team debut in March 2017.

“It’s really humbling as I never expected to be anywhere near that,” said Marshall. “There are some big names there, and I managed to get over for that one (for the record), which is good.

“A massive thanks to Wigan for the trust they’ve always put in me, and to play 200 games for my hometown team is something I’ll look back on in a few years with excitement. Hopefully, there’s more to come.”

Marshall has also been granted a testimonial year for 2026, with the England international having served his boyhood club with distinction over the last decade.

“A big thanks to Wigan and the RFL for sorting that out,” Marshall added. “There’s a lot of good things to come, but the aim first is to get this season boxed off. Stayed tuned.”

Meanwhile, Wigan made it nine wins in a row thanks to their last-gasp win over Huddersfield. The Warriors trailed 18-10 with 10 minutes to go, but two tries from young gun Jack Farrimond in the final seven minutes saw Matt Peet’s side clinch a pulsating 22-18 victory in Dewsbury.

“We knew it would be a tough game all in all, and obviously we left it really late there,” Marshall reflected. “There are still a lot of things to fix, but it was a tough, gritty way to get a win. Full credit to Huddersfield who were really good, but it was nice to pip them and get there in the end.

“(The feeling of the late match-winning try) was relief as we probably didn’t deserve the win, but these are big games in the context of the season. There’s still a lot to work on, but we’ve come away with the two points.”