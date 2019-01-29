Liam Marshall called into squad for Wigan Warriors' Super League opener at St Helens

Winger Liam Marshall is set to take his place in Adrian Lam's side when Wigan Warriors take on St Helens on Thursday.







Dom Manfredi, who marked his return from a two-year injury lay-off with some superb performances at the end of last season, misses out with a minor knee injury.

New signing Jarrod Sammut also misses out, having picked-up a two-match suspension for making contact with a match official in Wigan's pre-season win over Salford.

Thursday's clash sees the Warriors travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium in the first of three huge tests, including Leeds Rhinos and Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on February 17.

Joe Burgess also misses out as he is still recovering from a long-term ACL injury.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams

St Helens boss Justin Holbrook has named new signings Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Lachlan Coote.