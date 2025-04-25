Christian Wade in action for Gloucester Rugby in 2025 | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall admits he and the rest of his teammates only found out about the club’s signing of rugby union convert Christian Wade on Good Friday!

Former British and Irish Lions representative Wade has put pen to paper on a short-term deal with the Warriors for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season, linking up with his new teammates once his commitments in Premiership Rugby with Gloucester are done, which will be around June.

The 33-year-old winger was unveiled to a sold-out Brick Community Stadium just moments before Wigan’s 24-14 win over rivals St Helens on Good Friday, which was a surprise to the thousands in the ground, including Wade’s soon-to-be teammates!

“It’s obviously massive,” said Marshall. “I think it was a shock to us all, I nearly ran into him in the warm-up against St Helens!

“It was a bit of a weird one, we were just about to go into the biggest game of the year and there were whispers of this new player signing and what’s going on, but it was obviously a big announcement for the club and a massive name not just rugby union, but also in international sport with what he’s done in his career.

“I think him coming over here and to Wigan is obviously a big statement for the game itself and for us, so hopefully he brings a lot to the team and really buys in, I think he will, and obviously he has got a lot of great learning experiences he can learn with the lads and hopefully he can contribute on the field.”

Wade will bring a wealth of experience to Wigan, having represented the British and Irish Lions as well as England in the international rugby union arena.

The Slough-born winger also had a spell pursuing a career in the NFL as a running back for the Buffalo Bills, taking advantage of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme.

Marshall, who has represented England in rugby league, is eager to welcome Wade to his hometown Wigan and help him settle in the 13-a-side code.

“I think the fact he has done so much in two different sports and then he’s coming over to rugby league is testament to the athlete he is, so I think there’ll be a lot to learn from him,” Marshall added.

“I think he is a good signing and it just gives us options in the backfield that hopefully we can get him in and start playing well, so anyone who is going to add to our culture and team, we’ll always appreciate and accept him with open arms.”