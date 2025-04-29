Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall celebrating a try on his England debut | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall made his England debut last year, but he insists he isn’t thinking about the Ashes at the moment and is solely focused on his club duty.

The 28-year-old has been one of Super League’s premier wingers for several years now, having scored 158 tries in 194 appearances since making his Wigan debut back in 2017.

Marshall’s impressive form at club level was rewarded last year as England coach Shaun Wane handed him his first senior cap, scoring a try in a 34-16 win over Samoa at Headingley to clinch a 2-0 Test series victory.

Meanwhile, the Rugby League Ashes will return this autumn for the first time since 2003, with two of England’s three Tests against Australia at Headingley and Everton already sold out, with just Wembley tickets left up for grabs.

But the priority for Marshall is simple: club duty with Wigan, with England selection looking after itself later down the track.

“I can only speak for myself really, but for me, I just sort of focus on playing my best rugby for Wigan,” Marshall said when asked about his England ambitions at the end of the year.

“At the end of the day, we’re Wigan players and the other lads are employed by their teams, so you’ve got to play your best rugby for your club and contribute to the team's success on the field, and then whatever comes on the back of that is an added bonus.

“It’s not something I think about all the time because I’ve still got a job to do at Wigan, so I’m not really thinking about it or worried about it, it is what it is really.”

If Marshall was selected to represent his country this autumn, he could come up against NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell, who helped the Kangaroos win the World Cup on English soil in 2022.

The two players have played against each other before, with Marshall having broken his ankle when Wigan’s academy hosted the touring Australian Schoolboys back in 2014.

“He was in the tackle when I broke my ankle,” Marshall laughed when recalling facing State of Origin star Mitchell in that game in Orrell more than a decade ago.

“I was sort of running down the sideline, and he sort of tackled me just as I kicked (the ball) and flipped my ankle and broke it, so thanks Latrell, thank you for that one! He’s a big lad, I’ll stay out of his way if I ever come up against him again. I don’t want to get any more broken bones!”