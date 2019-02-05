Liam Marshall the first Wigan Warriors player to get a vote under new Steve Prescott Man of Steel format

Liam Marshall has become the first Wigan Warriors player to bag a point under the new voting system for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

He was adjudged to have been the third best player in last Thursday's Super League opener.

St Helens James Roby took the three points as the best player on the pitch, with team-mate Luke Thompson - a former St Edmund Arrowsmith pupil - getting two points.

This year, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of the coveted individual award, including chairman Ellery Hanley.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game in 2019 and award points to the three outstanding players: 3 points for their chosen man of the match, 2 points for the runner-up, and 1 point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.