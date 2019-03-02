London Broncos' artificial pitch is exciting for Wigan Warriors' expansive style, says Jarrod Sammut

Jarrod Sammut believes London Broncos’ artificial pitch will help – not hinder – Wigan Warriors’ “expansive” style of play in tomorrow’s Super League clash at the Trailfinders Sports Club.

The 32-year-old, who joined from London Broncos in December, will make his return to the capital for the first time since leaving.

And while Widnes’ artificial surface proved controversial and was criticised by some players, Sammut says London’s pitch will be different.

“I think playing on the pitch there is very exciting for us. It’s fast and will suit us to a tee,” he said.

“I think there is a massive difference between London and Widnes’ artificial pitches.

“I’m no expert but, for me personally, I just think that Widnes pitch is a little bit more like a kids soft play area with that sort of caution around it whereas the London pitch really is a next level 4G pitch.

“It is different under foot, but it’s very sturdy and has got a bit of bounce about it. If you are playing on a hot day, be prepared to lose some skin! But I think that pitch will allow us to play expansive football. It is very fast.”

One player who should benefit from the artificial surface is French livewire Morgan Escare, set to make his first appearance of the year.

“I think the pitch is perfect for Morgan,” added Sammut. “On grass, he’s rapid. If you blink, you’ll miss him. With the style of play we’re looking to put on, and with London’s surface, I think that if you give Morgan any sort of half-chance, he’ll turn it into four points.”