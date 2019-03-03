London Broncos boss Danny Ward 'sure' Wigan Warriors will recover

Victorious London Broncos coach Danny Ward says he is "sure Wigan won't be struggling" after condemning them to a fourth defeat of the season.

In the shock of the season so far, the Super League newcomers battled from 10-0 down to claim a gutsy, and deserved, 18-16 victory in front of 2,586 at Ealing's Trailfinders Sports Club.

"From what I saw they were very good on TV, and unlucky against the Roosters, one of the best teams in the world," said Ward. "It is going to take some time with a new coach, but they've got some quality players and I'm sure they won't be struggling."

Ward admitted it was "pretty special" to beat Wigan but said they would not be getting too carried away by the victory.

"We won't get too excited," he said. "We've had some big wins in the last 12 months and hopefully the boys can get some confidence from this.

"It's been hard going from the Championship, winning 70 or 80 per cent of your games to losing two or three on the bounce.

"I hope people talk about the team spirit we have here. We know we have to be on every week - every player has to be nine out of 10 at this level."