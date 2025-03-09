Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Here’s what Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson said after their defeat at Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson met with the media in his post-match press conference after his side went down to a 44-18 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

The Giants led 18-10 at half-time thanks to tries from Adam Swift, Sam Hewitt and George Flanagan.

However, the Warriors came out firing in the second half and scored 34 unanswered points to seal the two points.

Robinson was asked about his side’s display, their inconsistency, Tui Lolohea’s injury concern and finding positives.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that Robinson said in his post-match presser.

Overall thoughts…

“I probably sound like a broken record saying the same thing. We did extremely well in the first half and put ourselves in a really good position but in the second half we imploded again.

“I’ve asked them to come up with some answers because I think this is every single game we’ve played in so far we’ve been winning at half-time and we look like we’re in a really strong position. In the second half, we go out and give selfish penalties, hitting people off the ball, 40/20s killed us – but a lot of it is just individual stuff that we need to fix up.

“It’s really hurting us because we put ourselves in a really good position but when you continuously come out in the second half and give them easy outs, soft outs. You give a team like Wigan – I think at one point they were 22 sets to our nine – it might have even been more by the end of the game.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game, I think with eight minutes to go there were eight points in it and we’re still in it, there was still an opportunity for us to go and snatch a victory but we were our own worst enemy in that second half.”

Is it a case of the players needing to take responsibility and take control of the situation?

“They said that themselves. Obviously, the gameplan and the way we set up were right and we were up at half-time and everything was right. We were in a really good position, they just spoke about being accountable as individuals in certain areas, particularly in the second half.”

How difficult is it for you guys to review these games because it really is a tale of two halves at the moment, isn’t it?

“It’s extremely difficult. We’ve got a big game next week and you want to take positives from it. You want to watch that first half and go ‘if we can do this consistently’. (Consistency) was the keyword the players used in there (changing rooms) then. We just need to find consistency in what we do because periods in the first half were really good but in the second half we just don’t do it consistently.”

Tui Lolohea was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad. What is the latest with him?

“Resilience is a word I keep having to use with this playing group at the moment because there are obstacles and stuff that happen to us. He just said he had pains in his chest, there was nothing beforehand, nothing on the coach ride over here, but in the warm-up he started getting severe stabbing pains in his chest. He spoke to the doctor and the doctor advised him that it was best for him not to play.

“We trained all week expecting him to be the half-back partner to Cluney (Adam Clune) and we had to throw young George (Flanagan) in once again last minute.”

What do the next few days look like for Tui?

“I’ve no idea. It was really unexpected, nobody had any inkling that might be the case so we’ll have to sit down with the physio team and the doctors and work out what it is.”

George Flanagan stepped up and impressed…

“He played decent again did George. There are probably a few areas of his game he needs to fix up; I think he needs to be a bit more direct with the way he attacks because I think he had it stripped two or three times in one-on-ones, but I thought he was good again, especially last minute coming in not being prepared for it. He played yesterday in the reserve team, he didn’t play the full game but he got some minutes in the reserves yesterday so for him to come in, I thought he was exceptional.”

Were you surprised there was no card shown to Harry Smith in the build-up to George Flanagan’s try near half-time?

“I don’t want to be one those coaches that whinges and moans, I thought potentially it could’ve been yeah. I thought when (Jack) Murchie made a break in the second half, I felt like the ruck kept getting slowed down a little bit, whether it’s us that need to adapt to what we do better and win some more of those rucks – but at times I felt like the play-the-ball speed was a bit different both sides.”

Are there positives to take from the first half, going toe-to-toe with the reigning champions?

“It’s very difficult for me at this moment in time if I’m honest because the two words for me are: consistency and frustration. The plan that we had in the first half, if we had just done that again, then we’d have come away victorious, but we just didn’t seem able to do it. There are a lot of positives that we’ll take out of the game, George did really well, I thought Cluney was really good considering he’s not trained much since September. We had Taane Milne, who has not had the opportunity to train much, he came back from a knee injury and went back home for the birth of his first child, so he’ll only get better with the more minutes we get into him. (Liam) Sutcliffe is another one who hasn’t trained that much due to injury, and he’ll get better, so there are a lot of positives we can take, but once again, it’s very frustrating.”