Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an update on key prop Luke Thompson, with the England international currently sidelined with broken ribs.

Thompson sustained two broken ribs in Wigan’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France almost three weeks ago, and whilst he is recovering well, he still remains in some pain.

Peet didn’t confirm or deny Thompson’s potential return this weekend when he was asked in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but he did provide an update on the 30-year-old front-rower.

“He’s still in a little bit of pain,” Peet said of Thompson. “He could play at a push, but it’s just whether we decide to take that step just yet or let him heal a bit more before we throw him back in.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been able to tackle two solid weeks of intense training due to them not being involved in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

“We’ve got some work in,” Peet added. “The lads took the weekend off, but last week was a working week. Some players needed freshening up and resting in some areas of training, but it gave us a chance to train a bit harder and work a bit harder, then take the weekend off.

“We’ve had a good couple of days’ work this week, which we’ll need, it’s about the halfway point of the season, and we feel it’s an important part of the year.”

The Warriors are currently sat second in the table as Super League reaches its halfway mark in the season, just two points behind league leaders and Challenge Cup winners Hull KR.

Peet’s side have only lost two games from their 13 league matches so far this season, and are looking to make it nine wins in a row when they travel to the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury to face Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon.

Assessing his side’s campaign so far, Peet said: “Obviously, we would’ve loved to have got further in the Challenge Cup, we’ve lost a couple of tight games but I can see where we’re building, we’re relatively healthy and I think our best rugby is ahead of us, so we won’t be getting carried away with ourselves, but I think we’re in a decent position.”