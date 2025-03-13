Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors applauds the supporters | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors host Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round on Saturday evening

Wigan Warriors star Luke Thompson is keen to make more memories in the Challenge Cup having experienced the highs and lows at Wembley.

The hulking prop has played in two Challenge Cup finals. His first came in 2019 when he was on the losing side in the Red V of St Helens before he got his first Cup winners’ medal in the cherry and white of Wigan last year.

2024 was an unforgettable year for the Warriors, who completed a historic Grand Slam triumph – and Thompson wants to emulate moments like last year’s win over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

“I remember the whole weekend to be honest, it was a really good weekend,” Thompson said.

“It was a good experience going down to Wembley and getting to play at the stadium, it was just a great weekend all round.

“I remember lifting the trophy, that was a great feeling.”

Wigan have already beaten Championship side Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup this season – with Matt Peet’s side hosting fellow Super League side Hull FC in the fourth round on Saturday night.

The Warriors have already played Hull once this season, winning 46-4 at the MKM Stadium last month – but Thompson is in no way underestimating John Cartwright’s side.

“We’re expecting the best of them,” added Thompson.

“They’ve got a few back and they’re probably stinging from the last time we played them so they’ll be trying to rectify that. We’ll expect the best of them and try to bring our best as well.

“I think they’ve definitely improved from last year. Last time we played them at their place we beat them quite convincingly but I think they’ve had a few players back since then, so we’re expecting the best of them and we want to make sure we’re at our best as well.

“It’s a trophy up for grabs and it’s one we set our sights on for every trophy at the start of the year. I think we’ve started the season well so hopefully we can continue that this weekend and get into the next round.”