Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors academy product Jacob Douglas could be on the move at the end of the current season upon the expiry of his contract, according to reports.

The 21-year-old winger, who is out of contract at the end of the year, has agreed to join neighbours St Helens for 2026, according to All Out Rugby League.

Douglas is set to become the latest player to cross Billinge Hill between the two rivals, with All Out Rugby League reporting back in February that Saints duo Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan are set to join Matt Peet’s side for 2026 and beyond.

Douglas’ rumoured move is one that makes sense for all parties, with St Helens understood to be keen to bolster their backline options. The speedster is valued by Wigan’s coaching staff and his teammates, but it would be fair to say he is low down in the pecking order at the moment.

He is sitting behind the ever-consistent pair of Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski, whilst young gun Zach Eckersley has also been used on the wing this season. Plus, let’s not forget to mention Wigan’s blockbuster signing of former British and Irish Lions representative Christian Wade, who is expected to link up with his new teammates within the next couple of months once his commitments with Gloucester in Premiership Rugby are over.

Oldham native Douglas has made four first-team appearances for Wigan since making his debut last year, scoring one try.

The Wigan academy product earned his Wigan debut in their pre-Challenge Cup final match against Warrington last June, and later featured in a victory over Hull FC towards the end of the regular season. He has played twice so far for Peet’s side in 2025, in a 12-10 defeat to Leeds Rhinos, and a 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils.

Douglas has also earned experience in the lower leagues during his time with the Warriors, having represented Whitehaven, Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and Oldham over the last three seasons.

And with Saints pair Sambou, who is also a winger, and centre or back-rower Vaughan, reportedly signing for Wigan from next season, the competition for places will be stronger than ever, and Douglas would again struggle to find first-team minutes hard to come by, you’d suspect.

There is no doubt about Douglas’ ability, by the way. He is an athletic winger who is more than capable of becoming an established Super League player, but, as Peet has referenced with several academy products who have gone on to feature for other clubs - such as Amir Bourouh at Hull FC, James McDonnell at Leeds Rhinos and Joe Shorrocks at Salford Red Devils - you simply can’t keep them all, no matter how much you want to.

In a nutshell, Douglas is likely to find more game time at St Helens than he is in Wigan’s backline at this moment in time, and, although transfer moves directly between Wigan and Saints don’t occur too often, this one feels like a move that could work out for all parties involved.

But Douglas hasn’t moved yet, either. He will still have an important role to play for Peet’s side for the remainder of this year as they aim to retain their Super League crown for the third year in a row.