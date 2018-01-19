Marshall strikes twice as young Warriors take Capital gains

Liam Marshall scored two of Wigan’s 10 tries as a young line-up comfortably beat London Skolars by 54-12 in the Capital Challenge.

Marshall, who scored 23 tries in 24 appearances last season, was one of the most experienced players in the Wigan line-up.

Situated in the heart of London’s financial distract and bordered on two sides by offices, the Honourable Artillery Company grounds is rated among the most expensive real estate occupied by a sporting field in the world.

And the Warriors XIII put on a show for those watching the annual showdown between the sides.

They opened their account early when Joe Brown latched onto Craig Mullen’s kick, and Josh Woods – who made his first-team debut last season – added the extras. Macauley Davies then crossed after good work from Jack Higginson to make it 10-0.

The latter, who spent a large part of last season on the sidelines, broke through to send winger Marshall over for his first.

And then a neat move down the right saw him claim his second, and Wigan’s fourth, moments later to make it 20-0.

Eddie Mbaraga pulled one back for Skolars before the break, but the visitors powered ahead soon after the restart as Woods glided through for a try he converted.

Mbaraga second kept the scoreline respectable, but there was no danger of Wigan letting the game slip.

French forward Romain Navarrete – back at the club after a loan stint at Catalans – powered his way over, and further tries by Reece Hamlett and Woods made it 42-12.

Hooker Josh Ganson’s 40-20 created the position for centre James Worthington to cross, before Liam Paisley wrapped up the scoring.

Wane is expected to use another young line-up for a friendly at Swinton next Sunday, January 28 – just five days before their Super League opener at Salford on Friday, February 2.