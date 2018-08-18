Marshall suffers injury in Wigan Warriors’ victory at Catalans

Liam Marshall is unlikely to play again this season, admits Shaun Wane.

He went off just eight minutes into Wigan’s 35-6 victory at Catalans with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

“It’s really upset me because he’s been fantastic for us,” said Wane, who says Dom Manfredi is a potential replacement for the next match against St Helens after completing his comeback from a knee injury.

Escare proved an excellent substitute for Marshall against his old club by scoring two tries in a decisive two-minute burst just before half-time.

“You can never account for losing a winger,” Wane added. “It definitely disrupted us but the way we coped with it was good. Morgan did a great job, taking his chances.”

Second rower Joe Greenwood also scored two tries to help Wigan to a third win of the season over the Dragons that keeps them three points in front of Castleford in the hunt for a home semi-final.

Wane said: “It was a good performance, this is always a tough place to come. I thought we were very physical.

“We got in at half three this morning but the players have been ultra professional.

“I’m happy, we’ve got some momentum before the break and perhaps we’ll get a few players back for the next game.”